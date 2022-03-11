IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says

    06:46

  • “Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member

    11:02
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Don’t Look Up’ director on climate crisis

    11:26

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

    07:42

  • Ukrainian lawmaker on the ground in Kyiv

    06:26

  • Could Ukraine be Putin’s Afghanistan?

    08:59

  • Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

    05:08

  • Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops

    06:27

  • Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

    07:23

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

    07:05

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member: Putin won’t stop unless the world stops him

    09:11

  • The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?

    08:52

  • 'Americans know what the cost of war is' Why a no-fly zone is a 'non-starter' for the US

    03:42

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

    05:23

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

    08:14

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Not possible’ for Ukrainians to evacuate due to ‘continuous bombing’

    09:13

  • Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict

    05:56

  • Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe

    05:49

  • Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’

    06:18

All In

Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

07:53

"The way President Trump handled our relationship with Ukraine when the transcript was released of the ‘perfect’ phone call, I think that gave Vladimir Putin a lot of encouragement,” says ex-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. “It was evident that this administration was ready to trade our national security for personal favors.”March 11, 2022

  • Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says

    06:46

  • “Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member

    11:02
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Don’t Look Up’ director on climate crisis

    11:26

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

    07:42

  • Ukrainian lawmaker on the ground in Kyiv

    06:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All