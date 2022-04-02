IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to form company’s first U.S. union

All In

On Friday, Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse successfully voted to unionize—a first for any of the company's U.S. facilities. “It may be one of the biggest wins for organized labor in a generation,” says Chris Hayes. April 2, 2022

