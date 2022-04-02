Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to form company’s first U.S. union
On Friday, Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse successfully voted to unionize—a first for any of the company's U.S. facilities. “It may be one of the biggest wins for organized labor in a generation,” says Chris Hayes. April 2, 2022
