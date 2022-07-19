IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

“These decisions turn out to be quite complicated in a lot of instances. So trying to make hard and fast rules in legislative bodies that apply the same across the board is just incredibly dangerous for patients,” says Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, on the consequences of criminalizing the practice of medicine in a post-Roe world. July 19, 2022

Play All