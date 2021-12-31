Alaska records all-time December high of 67 degrees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist06:13
Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks10:01
Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says06:25
Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors06:28
CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious10:36
Virginia officials open newly discovered time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee statue site01:04
'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change08:31
The paradoxes of Eric Adams, incoming NYC mayor06:16
Denver officials search for motive in shooting spree that left four dead, three wounded02:11
Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?08:09
Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations09:22
January 6 House committee set to hold public hearings in new year09:32
Lawyers for men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ask judge to dismiss indictment03:28
'Let's go Brandon' caller says he was joking; GOP candidates adopt fascist language09:02
Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly10:04
President, first lady virtually thank U.S. troops for service on Christmas Day03:03
NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into orbit01:10
Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge01:20
Rep. Bass on Kim Potter guilty verdict: Communities fear she'll get a slap on the wrist04:28
Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter01:35
Alaska records all-time December high of 67 degrees01:42
Last week, Kodiak, Alaska hit a record 67 degrees Fahrenheit. That is the warmest temperature ever recorded in December in the entire state of Alaska. Dec. 31, 2021
UP NEXT
Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist06:13
Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks10:01
Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says06:25
Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors06:28
CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious10:36
Virginia officials open newly discovered time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee statue site01:04