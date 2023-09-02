IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power

    06:24
All In

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power

06:24

Biden’s Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su: “A strong labor movement and a worker-centered economy are very much part of Bidenomics. It’s the president’s entire vision for how we build a strong workforce, profitable employers, and a strong nation.”Sept. 2, 2023

