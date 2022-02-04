IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A history lesson for the Senators troubled by the Biden SCOTUS vow

    St. Louis mayor talks policing alternatives

  • Flores says he won't drop suit; fmr. Browns coach accuses team of incentivizing losing

  • Neo-Nazis, Trump, treat racial disparity fix as attack on white people in health care

  • DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead

  • Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

  • Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust

  • Brian Flores: Belichick texts confirmed what we thought happened behind closed doors

  • FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

  • 'A historic moment': Former Dolphins head coach files suit against NFL

  • Federal investigators focused on rash of threats against historically Black schools

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

  • Nazi gatherings in broad daylight in Florida spark alarm

  • Black parents organize to protect book on history of racism from school ban in Texas

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

  • MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort'

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Black woman on SCOTUS would show democracy’s capacity to heal

  • Vow to nominate Black woman to Court spurs ‘spiral of racist and sexist tirades’

  • 'We've been missing from that bench': The significance of nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS

All In

A history lesson for the Senators troubled by the Biden SCOTUS vow

Chris Hayes looks at the true irony of Roger Wicker’s anti-affirmative action stance, “considering the history of his own state, the world in which he was molded, and the way he became a United States Senator.”Feb. 4, 2022

