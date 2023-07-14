IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

    08:02

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

    06:29

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

    07:03

  • 'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case

    06:34

  • NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court

    07:09

  • ‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law

    06:06

  • ‘Retaliation’: Why Trump’s former DOJ officials fear a second term

    05:50

  • ‘Fundamental right’: Judges rule against health care bans for trans youth

    06:24

  • ‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 2024

    04:32

  • Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries

    03:48

  • ‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense

    11:17

  • World records its hottest days ever this week

    03:24

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

  • Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'

    07:46

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

    06:56

All In

90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

04:29

“The figures out of Florida are paradoxically chilling,” says Elizabeth Kolbert on ocean temperatures reaching over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. “I think a lot scientists are looking at this spike in sea surface temperatures as among the most worrying signs that you could have.”July 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

    08:02

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

    06:29

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

    07:03

  • 'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All