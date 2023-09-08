IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Wrong’ and ‘excessive:’ DeSantis, Ramaswamy criticize Proud Boys sentences

All In

‘Wrong’ and ‘excessive:’ DeSantis, Ramaswamy criticize Proud Boys sentences

“It shows that the Proud Boys and the violence that they’ve committed is still fully embraced by the GOP,” says HuffPost’s Andy Campbell on Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy denouncing the prison sentences of the Proud Boys over their seditious conspiracy convictions. Sept. 8, 2023

