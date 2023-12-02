IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Federal judge rejects Trump's efforts to dismiss 2020 election interference case

All In

'Withering rejection': Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

04:11

Judge Chutkan rejected Trump's motion to dismiss his criminal charges based on a claim of "presidential immunity” on the same day a federal appeals court ruled that the former president can be sued for inciting the insurrection. Dec. 2, 2023

