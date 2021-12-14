‘What have we come to?’: Mehdi on ‘dystopian’ contest for extra classroom funds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi Hasan: “On what grounds do we call other countries 'failed states'? How, in the United States of America, in 2021, are we asking teachers to scramble on the ground for cash, as a stadium full of people cheer and jeer?”
Dec. 14, 2021 Read More
