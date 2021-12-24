IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We took the Capitol': Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges
On Wednesday, one of the members of the Proud Boys became the first to admit he was at the Capitol to stop the transfer of power, as part of a cooperation agreement with the government.Dec. 24, 2021
