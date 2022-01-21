‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump
09:22
Share this -
copied
“We’re closing in on the target, Chris,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin, discussing the Jan. 6 committee asking Ivanka Trump to testify. “She could really perhaps complete the portrait of what happened on January 6.” Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning
08:49
Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot
04:20
Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died
05:47
'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence
09:42
Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation
07:24
Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani