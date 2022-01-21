‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning

    08:49

  • Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

    04:20

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47

  • 'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence

    09:42

  • Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation

    07:24

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

    10:05

  • ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

    09:42

  • 45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe

    02:57

  • We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election

    08:06

  • Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6

    10:33

  • 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

    03:51

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

    09:30

  • Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy indictment describes a threat beyond January 6th

    08:28

  • Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ

    04:43

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers

    08:23

  • 'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect

    09:51

  • Ted Cruz pushes far-right’s favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory to prove loyalty

    03:37

All In

‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump

09:22

“We’re closing in on the target, Chris,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin, discussing the Jan. 6 committee asking Ivanka Trump to testify. “She could really perhaps complete the portrait of what happened on January 6.” Jan. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning

    08:49

  • Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

    04:20

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47

  • 'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence

    09:42

  • Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation

    07:24

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All