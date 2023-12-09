IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Way wrong’: Chris Hayes debunks the myth of ‘organized’ shoplifting

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Midlife crisis:’ Pro-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro’s road to Jan. 6 coup plotter

    08:16

  • 'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

  • Hunter Biden faces new criminal tax charges

    02:29

  • 'They quietly did their job': Hayes on the truth about Biden’s economic recovery

    15:25

  • Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dies at 101

    07:51

  • McCarthy is the latest Republican abandoned by Trump

    08:01

  • ‘The threat is authoritarian government’: What happens if Trump wins again

    08:12

  • GOP speaker says he's blurring Jan. 6 tapes so rioters don't get charged

    08:47

  • ‘To hell with this place:’ George Santos kicked out of Congress

    08:11

  • ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • The GOP hypocrisy of denouncing George Santos while coup plotters remain in Congress

    07:48

  • ‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports

    10:41

  • 'Make them pay': Trump demands government punish MSNBC for critical coverage

    05:48

All In

‘Way wrong’: Chris Hayes debunks the myth of ‘organized’ shoplifting

04:03

“That report was widely cited in the media, and fearmongering about ‘organized retail crime’ was everywhere. But the facts in that study were way wrong. And it's important to unpack just what happened,” says Chris Hayes. Dec. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Way wrong’: Chris Hayes debunks the myth of ‘organized’ shoplifting

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Midlife crisis:’ Pro-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro’s road to Jan. 6 coup plotter

    08:16

  • 'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

  • Hunter Biden faces new criminal tax charges

    02:29

  • 'They quietly did their job': Hayes on the truth about Biden’s economic recovery

    15:25

  • Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dies at 101

    07:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All