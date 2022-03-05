IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 08:31
UP NEXT
Are there off ramps for Putin?15:00
Media in Russia faces crackdown08:16
Republicans respond to Russia12:13
Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs10:38
State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia09:40
Adm. Stavridis: We need to get weapons into the hands of Ukrainians05:12
Rep. Jimmy Panetta: U.S. ‘leading by example’ putting forward bill to ban Russian energy imports06:46
U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral07:25
David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’06:56
Amb. McFaul: Putin’s fight in Ukraine ‘is just a proxy war for his fight against’ the U.S.04:50
African, Asian refugees leaving Ukraine face discrimination at borders06:47
Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest00:49
Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’04:47
Joe Cirincione: Russian attacks on nuclear plants could lead to a ‘major incident of mass destruction’04:56
How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks05:22
Peter Zalmayev: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is like something from a movie03:26
American opens home in Poland to Ukrainian refugees03:19
Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers05:51
World Central Kitchen helps feed thousands fleeing Ukraine05:22
‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 08:31
Chris Hayes: “When Republican politicians say that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine under Trump, they are probably right. But for the wrong reasons.”March 5, 2022
Now Playing
‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 08:31
UP NEXT
Are there off ramps for Putin?15:00
Media in Russia faces crackdown08:16
Republicans respond to Russia12:13
Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs10:38
State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia09:40