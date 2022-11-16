IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chris Hayes: Voters helped democracy escape 2024 ‘worst-case scenario'

    07:11
  • Now Playing

    ‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates 

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Biden addresses Poland missile strike after ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders 

    04:12

  • Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'

    07:44

  • Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects

    02:04

  • Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you’re just a loser'

    05:45

  • America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to

    06:03

  • Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects

    00:50

  • Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'

    05:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms 

    11:56

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions

    03:17

  • Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’

    06:29

  • Chris Hayes: 'Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out'

    08:47

  • 'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

    07:11

  • Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

  • Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem

    07:43

  • ‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack

    04:30

  • Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

    09:04

All In

‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates 

06:42

Chris Hayes: “We saw Trump-backed extremist after extremist fail as voters chose normal, relatable candidates. And on an even deeper level, these elections showed how the extreme wing of the MAGA movement has become trapped in their own ideological chamber.”Nov. 16, 2022

  • Chris Hayes: Voters helped democracy escape 2024 ‘worst-case scenario'

    07:11
  • Now Playing

    ‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates 

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Biden addresses Poland missile strike after ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders 

    04:12

  • Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'

    07:44

  • Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects

    02:04

  • Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you’re just a loser'

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All