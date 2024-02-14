IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51

  • Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

  • 'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden

    07:12

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

  • Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy

    09:01

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

    06:09

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Report: Trump spent $50 million in donor money on legal bills in 2023

    05:40

  • Hayes on the ‘looming threat’ of a widening Middle East conflict

    06:22

  • GOP lawmaker claims he's ‘qualified’ to ban abortion because he's a veterinarian

    04:24

  • E. Jean Carroll attorney: Trump verdict proves 'your lies' catch up to you

    08:48

All In

‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

06:09

In a column titled, "Trump Is Losing It," New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie compared Trump's feebleness to the breathless coverage of President Biden's age. “He speaks in gibberish, and it's very striking to watch,” Bouie tells Chris Hayes. Feb. 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51

  • Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

  • 'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden

    07:12

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All