IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

     Trump continues to make martyr out of Capitol rioter

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi

    11:57

  • Klobuchar on the GOP federal abortion ban: 'It’s much worse than it sounds'

    07:26

  • Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

    08:55

  • Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war

    08:50

  • DOJ subpoenas 40 Trump associates over Jan. 6 investigation  

    06:46

  • Texas podcaster Ted Cruz's failed attempt to troll California

    04:48

  • Why Trump should be worried about DOJ's probe of his post-election fundraising

    09:17

  • DOJ appeal reveals more classified records may be missing in Mar-a-Lago probe

    05:40

  • Fmr. Foreign Secretary on the Queen's remarkable ability' to put people at ease

    07:10

  • Israel says ‘high probability’ its forces killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    02:46

  • Steve Bannon 'en route' to surrender over new charges in New York, lawyer says

    09:41

  • Trump rally highlights Jan. 6 case of alleged Neo-Nazi

    05:24

  • WaPo: Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago

    04:45

  • Trump's history of seeking out 'his' judges continues with Mar-a-Lago case

    09:38

  • 'Nasty': Hayes on Oz’s ‘shockingly disingenuous’ attack on Fetterman

    03:26

  • Folder marked ‘classified’ apparently on display at Trump 45-themed bar

    08:44

  • Hayes: If Biden's speech sounded divisive and extreme, here's why.

    06:53

  • Mystal: Biden reaction to protester shows difference between him and Trump

    02:53

  • Biden: No place for political violence in America

    07:35

All In

 Trump continues to make martyr out of Capitol rioter

03:02

On Tuesday, Trump called the mother of Ashli Babbitt, a Capitol rioter who was killed amid the insurrection. “What makes this movement especially dangerous is that we know what can happen when right-wing authoritarian movements celebrate insurrectionist rioters,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

     Trump continues to make martyr out of Capitol rioter

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi

    11:57

  • Klobuchar on the GOP federal abortion ban: 'It’s much worse than it sounds'

    07:26

  • Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

    08:55

  • Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war

    08:50

  • DOJ subpoenas 40 Trump associates over Jan. 6 investigation  

    06:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All