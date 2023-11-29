IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Damning’: New Pence notes point to GOP senator's role in Jan. 6 plot

    09:53

  • UAW chief: Tesla's Elon Musk gets rich ‘on the backs of working class people’

    06:19

  • 'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • ‘Abuse of power’: Elon Musk sues media outlet, Trump-backed AG launches probe

    07:00

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

    06:12

  • Kirby: ‘No doubt’ that Hamas is using hospital to house fighters

    08:08

  • ‘Repellant’: Elon Musk’s ‘shocking pronouncement of antisemitism’

    09:07

  • 'Radicalized': Paul Pelosi attacker takes stand, testifies on right-wing conspiracies

    07:43

  • Biden says he’s ‘mildly hopeful’ about hostage release deal

    04:13

  • Ex-Trump lawyer testifies top aide said: 'The boss is not going to leave'

    05:20

  • 'Bully': McCarthy accused of ‘kidney punching’ GOP colleague

    11:59

  • ‘Unfathomably reckless:’ Hayes on the targeting of journalists amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:40

  • MAGA Mike Johnson believes ‘Bible comes first over the Constitution,’ says Raskin

    05:04

  • ‘Here we are again’: Why the GOP is exactly where it was before ousting McCarthy

    06:47

All In

‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

07:24

Rich Price, uncle of the Palestinian student who was shot in Burlington, Vermont: “It's tragically ironic—that he and his friends would come spend Thanksgiving in Burlington, Vermont, of all places, and this would happen to him. I feel a great sense of shame and sadness.”Nov. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Damning’: New Pence notes point to GOP senator's role in Jan. 6 plot

    09:53

  • UAW chief: Tesla's Elon Musk gets rich ‘on the backs of working class people’

    06:19

  • 'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • ‘Abuse of power’: Elon Musk sues media outlet, Trump-backed AG launches probe

    07:00

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

    06:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All