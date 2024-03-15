IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case
March 15, 202407:03

  • ‘Bonkers’: Trump team aims to suppress vote rather than earn it

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump campaign asks: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

    03:40

  • Bernie Sanders: ‘We should stop funding Netanyahu’s war machine’

    07:01

  • 'Name your price': Trump TikTok flip-flop shows he’s ‘for sale’

    05:58

  • ‘Fear not facts:’ Target of right-wing ‘hate fest’ exonerated

    03:45

  • Must see: Trump v. Biden in 21 charts

    08:48

  • ‘On the right side’: Biden’s State of the Union showed his ‘greatest strengths’

    08:09

  • 'Absurdly overdramatic': Republicans react to Katie Britt’s SOTU response

    03:54

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52

  • Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

  • ‘Wake up, America’: Birth control, IVF in jeopardy under GOP, warns Porter

    07:58

  • Debunking the right-wing myth of the ‘migrant crime surge’

    03:24

  • Pelosi rips GOP anti-IVF bill: They 'need a lesson in the bird and the bees’

    05:53

  • 'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

    09:59

  • ‘This is B.S.’: Maddow shreds ‘cravenness’ of Supreme Court delaying Trump trial

    10:17

  • ‘The fix is in’: Coup trial delay reveals Supreme Court ‘in cahoots’ with Trump

    08:19

  • Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden

    03:29

All In

‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case

07:03

Trump’s lawyers attempted to get the classified documents case dismissed using some “tortured legal logic.” Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, rejected that particular argument. However, she kept the door open for delay.March 15, 2024

  • ‘Bonkers’: Trump team aims to suppress vote rather than earn it

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump campaign asks: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

    03:40

  • Bernie Sanders: ‘We should stop funding Netanyahu’s war machine’

    07:01

  • 'Name your price': Trump TikTok flip-flop shows he’s ‘for sale’

    05:58

  • ‘Fear not facts:’ Target of right-wing ‘hate fest’ exonerated

    03:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All