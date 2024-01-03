IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Too lame to lead': GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

    Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

  • Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

  • 'Duty bound': Maine Secretary of State speaks out after disqualifying Trump from ballot

  • MAGA Congress had ‘historically unproductive’ year in 2023

  • Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

  • Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

  • Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

  • 'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin

  • ‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

  • ‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump

  • The history of the insurrection clause—and why it ‘plainly’ applies to Trump

  • Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

'Too lame to lead': GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

Brendan Buck and Jennifer Horn join to discuss where things stand in Iowa just two weeks out from the caucuses, Nikki Haley’s position in New Hampshire, the effect of Trump’s legal woes on GOP voters, and more.Jan. 3, 2024

