IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘To hell with this place:’ George Santos kicked out of Congress

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • The GOP hypocrisy of denouncing George Santos while coup plotters remain in Congress

    07:48

  • ‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports

    10:41

  • 'Make them pay': Trump demands government punish MSNBC for critical coverage

    05:48

  • 'Best shot:' Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to take down Trump

    08:22

  • Hunter Biden calls bluff of House Republicans in ‘absolutely humiliating' blow

    03:56

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24

  • ‘Damning’: New Pence notes point to GOP senator's role in Jan. 6 plot

    09:53

  • UAW chief: Tesla's Elon Musk gets rich ‘on the backs of working class people’

    06:19

  • 'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • ‘Abuse of power’: Elon Musk sues media outlet, Trump-backed AG launches probe

    07:00

  • Hostage deal approved by Israeli government

    06:12

  • Kirby: ‘No doubt’ that Hamas is using hospital to house fighters

    08:08

All In

‘To hell with this place:’ George Santos kicked out of Congress

08:11

Indicted former Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday, thus ending “one of the truly strangest chapters in the 234 year history of the U.S. House of Representatives." Rep. Dan Goldman and Mark Chiusano join to discuss.Dec. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘To hell with this place:’ George Santos kicked out of Congress

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • The GOP hypocrisy of denouncing George Santos while coup plotters remain in Congress

    07:48

  • ‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports

    10:41

  • 'Make them pay': Trump demands government punish MSNBC for critical coverage

    05:48

  • 'Best shot:' Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to take down Trump

    08:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All