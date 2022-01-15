'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight
03:51
NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins and POLITICO National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan join MSNBC's Chris Hayes to discuss the very public planning that was done by the Oath Keepers and other extremists before the January 6th Capitol insurrection.Jan. 15, 2022
