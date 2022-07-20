IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Thursday’s hearing to layout Trump’s inaction

    05:46

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

  • Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

    03:12

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

    04:56

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

  • Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee

    02:02

  • Steve Bannon is suddenly on everyone's TV — and on nobody's mind

    04:02

  • How Bannon hoped to defend his case — and why the judge struck down nearly every hope

    03:45

  • Who are the Trump White House officials set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing Thursday?

    01:31

  • DOJ sends message with 'domestic terrorism' enhancement for Jan. 6 sentencing

    04:35

  • Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    03:10

  • Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates

    08:55

  • Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

    10:21

  • The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law 

    10:16

  • Jan. 6 Cmte. to Get Deleted Secret Service Texts

    10:57

  • Steve Bannon’s trial begins

    06:02

  • He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

    06:37

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts

    03:30

  • Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

All In

‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

04:24

Rep. Zoe Lofgren on the erased Secret Service text messages: “This doesn’t look good. Coincidences can happen, but we really need to get to the bottom and get a lot more information than we have currently.”July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Thursday’s hearing to layout Trump’s inaction

    05:46

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

  • Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

    03:12

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

    04:56

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All