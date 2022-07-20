‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

- Now Playing
‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts04:24
- UP NEXT
Thursday’s hearing to layout Trump’s inaction05:46
Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence04:17
Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts03:12
Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial04:56
Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 611:16
Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee02:02
Steve Bannon is suddenly on everyone's TV — and on nobody's mind04:02
How Bannon hoped to defend his case — and why the judge struck down nearly every hope03:45
Who are the Trump White House officials set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing Thursday?01:31
DOJ sends message with 'domestic terrorism' enhancement for Jan. 6 sentencing04:35
Critical week for Jan. 6th committee03:10
Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates08:55
Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing10:21
The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law10:16
Jan. 6 Cmte. to Get Deleted Secret Service Texts10:57
Steve Bannon’s trial begins06:02
He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction06:37
Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts03:30
Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction07:31
- Now Playing
‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts04:24
- UP NEXT
Thursday’s hearing to layout Trump’s inaction05:46
Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence04:17
Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts03:12
Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial04:56
Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 611:16
Play All