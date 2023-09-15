IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

'Think of your children': Top GOP senator voted to acquit Trump over safety fears, book says

“It is maddening to think…Donald Trump might have been convicted but for the fear that the violent mob that had just sacked the Capitol would hunt down those who voted yes,” says Chris Hayes on the revelation in the new Mitt Romney biography that a top GOP senator opted not to convict Trump over safety concerns.Sept. 15, 2023

