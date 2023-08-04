IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Running for his freedom’: Trump 2024 campaign is ‘like the OJ Bronco case’

    04:39

  • ‘Savvy’: How Jack Smith made it so Trump's Jan. 6 trial will likely go first

    03:23

  • ‘He’s alone’: Trump arraignment sees no family, no posse, no protests

    03:53
    ‘They got him’: Chris Hayes says this Trump arrest is ‘biggest of all time’

    07:13
    Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

    02:35

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • RIP GOP: ‘Devastating’ new evidence Trump still ‘owns the Republican Party’

    03:13

  • Georgia journalist who observed fake electors subpoenaed in Trump case

    05:06

  • 'Are you ok?!': Psaki puzzled by DeSantis’ 'bizarre' campaign amid spiral

    03:49

  • ‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

    07:26

  • 'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump

    06:57

  • New charges in Trump documents case may affect May trial date

    04:23

  • ‘Page 29 is everything’: Legal expert explains new charges in Mar-a-Lago case

    04:22

  • ‘Manchin is dreaming:’ What the third-party push gets wrong about America

    05:57

  • Psaki on Hunter Biden probe: Biden values DOJ independence. I saw it firsthand.

    08:19

  • Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’

    07:36

  • Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case

    06:12

  • Eastman lawyers draft memo to prosecutors to make case against indictment

    04:23

  • Psaki to GOP candidates defending Trump: What is your endgame?

    04:22

‘They got him’: Chris Hayes says this Trump arrest is ‘biggest of all time’

07:13

“Trump faces a total of 78 felony counts in his three upcoming criminal trials, but none are like these four. This is the big one. The biggest of all time,” says Chris Hayes on Trump’s indictment over his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Aug. 4, 2023

