IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

  • Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    ‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

    06:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Charmless is putting it nicely’: Why big GOP donors are souring on DeSantis

    07:09

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • 90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29

  • McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

    08:02

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

    06:29

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

    07:03

  • 'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case

    06:34

  • NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court

    07:09

  • ‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law

    06:06

  • ‘Retaliation’: Why Trump’s former DOJ officials fear a second term

    05:50

  • ‘Fundamental right’: Judges rule against health care bans for trans youth

    06:24

  • ‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 2024

    04:32

  • Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries

    03:48

  • ‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense

    11:17

  • World records its hottest days ever this week

    03:24

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

All In

‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

06:44

“There is just no way for a reasonable person with elementary critical thinking skills to deny the seriousness of this case. This is about a real and existential threat to our nation. It’s about Donald Trump’s attempt and his continuing attempts to undermine and possibly end our democracy as we know it,” says Ali Velshi, as Trump faces a potential third indictment in the Department of Justice’s investigation into efforts to interfere with the 2020 Presidential election – which led to the insurrection on Jan. 6.July 19, 2023

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

  • Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    ‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

    06:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Charmless is putting it nicely’: Why big GOP donors are souring on DeSantis

    07:09

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • 90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All