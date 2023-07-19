‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

“There is just no way for a reasonable person with elementary critical thinking skills to deny the seriousness of this case. This is about a real and existential threat to our nation. It’s about Donald Trump’s attempt and his continuing attempts to undermine and possibly end our democracy as we know it,” says Ali Velshi, as Trump faces a potential third indictment in the Department of Justice’s investigation into efforts to interfere with the 2020 Presidential election – which led to the insurrection on Jan. 6.July 19, 2023