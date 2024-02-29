IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The fix is in’: Coup trial delay reveals Supreme Court ‘in cahoots’ with Trump
Feb. 29, 202408:19

All In

'The fix is in': Coup trial delay reveals Supreme Court 'in cahoots' with Trump

08:19

“No one needs to wonder anymore whether this right-wing court will—audaciously, flagrantly, in front of the whole nation—use their power to run the clock out so that Donald Trump faces no legal accountability,” says Chris Hayes on the Supreme Court taking up the Trump immunity case, further delaying his Jan. 6 trial.Feb. 29, 2024

