  • Gillibrand on meeting with Ukrainian refugees: ‘I’ve never seen more resilience’

  • Residents fight for survival in Mariupol

    ‘The eyes and ears of the world’: The story of the last journalists in Mariupol

    Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

  • Harvard students create platform to connect Ukrainian refugees with hosts

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

  • Could Putin be charged with war crimes?

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

  • In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'

  • Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might

  • Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.

  • The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy

  • Putin ramps up attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy repeats call for peace talks

  • 'The brutality is the point': Russian forces deporting Ukrainian civilians

  • Putin ramps up the brutality in Ukrainian cities

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr: "Alot of people don't realize that just because America is not their oppressor, doesn't mean that they're not ours."

  • Man tours destroyed school, sarcastically thanks Putin for freeing Ukrainians from education

All In

‘The eyes and ears of the world’: The story of the last journalists in Mariupol

Chris Hayes on the incredible reporting about the atrocities in Mariupol from two Associated Press journalists, Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka: “They were the eyes and ears of the world in the besieged city, the only two international reporters to remain after the Russian bombardment cut off [everything].”March 22, 2022

