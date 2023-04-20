IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

All In

'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

“I think it sort of disproves the general model of politics, which has been you have to be outraged in order to be amplified,” says Rep. Jeff Jackson on the success of his TikTok videos. “There’s no way that these videos are getting this kind of traction if the old model of outrage politics is universally true.”April 20, 2023

    'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

