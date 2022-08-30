IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'That's a fascist statement:' Cicilline on Lindsey Graham’s 'riot' threat

All In

'That's a fascist statement:' Cicilline on Lindsey Graham’s 'riot' threat

Rep. David Cicilline: “We see people like Lindsey Graham who are essentially saying, ‘Either allow [Trump] to get away with what he’s doing, or there will be more violence.’ That’s a fascist statement. It’s the use of violence for political means.”Aug. 30, 2022

