    'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law

  Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

  Judge grants Texas woman's request for an abortion despite state ban

  A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

  Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

  Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

  Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

  'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark

  Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court

  Beyond the Ballot: How extremist Republicans are showing their frustration with democracy

  VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

  PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don't want 'rights to roll back'

  Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday

  'Be bold & protect our constitutional rights': VA Dems celebrate upset wins

  Rep. Emilia Sykes: 'Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people'

  'You break it, you buy it': GOP pays price for unpopular anti-abortion policies

  North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion

  Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion

  Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

After receiving a fatal fetal diagnosis, Kate Cox asked a Texas judge to allow an abortion in order to protect her health and future fertility. The judge agreed. Immediately after, the attorney general of Texas threatened to jail her doctor and sue the hospital if they provide abortion care.Dec. 9, 2023

