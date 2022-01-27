IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work

    05:29

  • What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee

    07:04

  • ‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth

    08:04

  • Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension

    07:38

  • Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement

    10:32

  • ‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better

    08:46

  • Chris Hayes: Lawmakers must prioritize climate in the Build Back Better bill

    03:36

  • Luria: 'Concerning' that Trump doc to seize voting machines was among official records

    05:52

  • ‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump

    09:22

  • Biden Chief of Staff on what needs to happen to turn public opinion

    08:29

  • Eric Holder on Senate voting rights fight: The battle doesn’t end here

    06:58

  • Marc Elias to GOP: Stop suppressing the vote, and I’ll stop suing

    09:37

  • George Conway: Why Trump must have his day in court over Jan. 6 

    07:47

  • Justice Sotomayor works remotely due to apparent occupational hazard

    03:15

  • ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

    09:42

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings

    06:06

  • Trump shares stage with self-proclaimed Oath Keeper at Arizona rally

    07:33

  • 'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect

    09:51

All In

‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban

04:42

Chris Hayes: “These Texas students organized a backlash to the backlash, reasserting their right for open inquiry and critical thinking in their education.”Jan. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work

    05:29

  • What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee

    07:04

  • ‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth

    08:04

  • Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension

    07:38

  • Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement

    10:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All