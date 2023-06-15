IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Stark contrast:' The Trump case vs. the Reality Winner case

All In

‘Stark contrast:’ The Trump case vs. the Reality Winner case

07:37

Reality Winner was the first person prosecuted by the Trump administration under the Espionage Act. Her attorney Alison Grinter Allen joins Chris Hayes to discuss the differences between her case and her treatment vs. that of Donald Trump: “That is a stark contrast to what Reality Winner faced.” June 15, 2023

