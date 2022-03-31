‘Significant and long overdue’: Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe
Rep. Adam Schiff on reports that DOJ is expanding the scope of its Jan. 6 investigation: “I’m glad they’re examining those who may have funded or organized the rally. We’ve been doing that now for months and months. It’s a little late, but I’m glad they’re doing it.”March 31, 2022
'Significant and long overdue': Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe
