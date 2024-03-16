IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Shocking’: Trump hush money trial delay explained by ex-Manhattan prosecutor
March 16, 202407:29
    'Shocking': Trump hush money trial delay explained by ex-Manhattan prosecutor

Catherine Christian and Charles Coleman join Chris Hayes to discuss the ruling allowing Fani Willis to stay on the Trump Georgia case, the reason for the delay in the Trump hush money case, and more. “The fact that the U.S. Attorney's Office waited until this point to deliver such a massive document dump leaves the judge in this case basically with their hands tied,” says Coleman. March 16, 2024

