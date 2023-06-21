IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Sheer sadism': Hayes on the right's fixation with Hunter Biden

All In

'Sheer sadism': Hayes on the right's fixation with Hunter Biden

"No one should lose sight of what this was all about: the sheer sadism of an attempt to wield a son’s addiction against the father for political purposes. That’s what has animated this entire enterprise from the beginning," says Chris Hayes.June 21, 2023

    'Sheer sadism': Hayes on the right's fixation with Hunter Biden

