IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes

    02:44

  • ‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP

    09:01

  • Chris Hayes: Get your booster shot right now.

    02:52

  • Ex-D.C. guard official: Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress about Jan. 6

    06:33

  • Chris Hayes: David Perdue’s governor bid is about one thing and one thing only

    08:47

  • Schiff: Jeffrey Clark has 'genuine' medical reason for postponing deposition

    07:08

  • ‘Ethan, don’t do it’: Prosecutor’s chilling details on parents of Michigan shooter

    07:07

  • Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’

    06:57

  • Fauci ‘astounded’ by Fox silence after host compared him to Nazi doctor

    03:26

  • Chris Hayes: How much pro-life leaders actually care about life

    08:56

  • Here’s everything Trump did after testing positive for Covid

    06:28

  • Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth

    02:56

  • Chris Hayes on fate of abortion rights: America is about to move backwards

    08:34

  • Another video surfaces of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bigoted bit

    06:06

  • Sen. Murphy on school shootings: ‘We choose to let it happen’

    07:12

  • Why Chris Christie’s ‘Republican Rescue’ isn’t selling

    02:51

  • Jan. 6 committee to vote on Jeffrey Clark contempt charges

    03:30

  • Reporter captured for trying to expose secret migrant prisons speaks out

    07:41

  • Ayman on Boebert’s racist rhetoric: Islamophobia now part of GOP platform

    07:00

  • NIH head on how boosters can protect against omicron: ‘Get your system revved up’

    05:09

All In

‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes

02:44

“What has been truly astonishing about the whole thing is that while every single Republican voted against the legislation lots of them have been trying to take credit for all the good things in it,” says Chris Hayes. Dec. 8, 2021

  • ‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes

    02:44

  • ‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP

    09:01

  • Chris Hayes: Get your booster shot right now.

    02:52

  • Ex-D.C. guard official: Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress about Jan. 6

    06:33

  • Chris Hayes: David Perdue’s governor bid is about one thing and one thing only

    08:47

  • Schiff: Jeffrey Clark has 'genuine' medical reason for postponing deposition

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All