IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

    07:11
  • UP NEXT

    Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

  • Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem

    07:43

  • ‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack

    04:30

  • Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

    09:04

  • Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33

  • Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG

    07:13

  • Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail 

    08:26

  • AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49

  • Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

  • Conservative economist: GOP plan won’t bring down inflation in 2023

    06:38

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

  • 'That's not patriotism': Arizona sheriff on voter intimidation at ballot box

    06:33

  • The Republican plan to hold the economy hostage if they win Congress

    09:48

  • Crist on DeSantis not committing to full 2nd term: ‘Florida deserves better’

    07:04

  • Rolling Stone: Trump planning to challenge PA 2022 election results

    04:13

  • ‘These are not souvenirs’: Intel on Iran, China among Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs

    05:59

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena in Georgia probe

    02:33

All In

'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

07:11

Congresswoman Katie Porter joins Chris Hayes to discuss how corporations are hiking prices and generating record profits—all under the guise of “inflation.”Nov. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

    07:11
  • UP NEXT

    Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

  • Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem

    07:43

  • ‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack

    04:30

  • Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

    09:04

  • Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All