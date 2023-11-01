IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

'Rings hollow': Biden advisor hits House GOP for lumping IRS cuts with Israel aid

06:04

“It really rings hollow on every front: Support for Israel, support for our national security, and focus on deficits,” says White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on House Republicans trying to lump in cuts to IRS enforcement with funding for Israel.  Nov. 1, 2023

