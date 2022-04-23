IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Rich guy voter fraud’: Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t ‘recall’ if she urged Trump to impose martial law

    10:56

  • A look inside the math textbooks rejected by Florida

    06:16

  • Poll: Majority of Americans still support mask mandate

    03:24

  • Donald Trump Jr. plans to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    04:44

  • 'We will not let hate win:' Lawmaker’s viral takedown of right-wing culture war

    03:42

  • What Marjorie Taylor Greene will be asked when she testifies under oath

    07:31

  • Ayman: How U.S. can aid in ‘peaceful resolution’ to Russia-Ukraine war

    06:17

  • Judge rated ‘not qualified’ by Bar Association voids U.S. travel mask mandate

    06:15

  • Texts show Oath Keepers discussed protecting GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson on Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Yovanovitch: Trump used Ukraine 'as a pawn' for his own personal reasons

    06:10

  • Dr. Gupta: You should still wear a mask on public transportation as of now

    04:59

  • Woke math? Florida rejects math textbooks, citing critical race theory

    03:38

  • Rep. Gallego: Democrats must use 'offensive strategy' to win midterms

    06:01

  • NYT: How Trump became the GOP’s modern-day party boss

    09:45

  • Elie Mystal: I’ll talk to Herschel Walker after he talks to Georgia voters

    07:50

  • New texts show GOP lawmakers’ desperate attempt to steal 2020 election

    06:55

  • What's behind the RNC's decision to quit presidential debates

    05:47

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 panel’s report will be ‘agonizing and riveting’

    06:00

  • Hayes: Do we want more police? Or less police? And what should they be doing?

    07:59

All In

‘Rich guy voter fraud’: Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once

02:58

“We found the voter fraud! It’s rich guy voter fraud by Mark Meadows, voter fraud ‘expert,’” says Mehdi Hasan on reporting that Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once. April 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Rich guy voter fraud’: Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t ‘recall’ if she urged Trump to impose martial law

    10:56

  • A look inside the math textbooks rejected by Florida

    06:16

  • Poll: Majority of Americans still support mask mandate

    03:24

  • Donald Trump Jr. plans to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    04:44

  • 'We will not let hate win:' Lawmaker’s viral takedown of right-wing culture war

    03:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All