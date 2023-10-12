IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

'Republican dysfunction': Scalise faces GOP holdouts after speaker nomination

10:00

“There’s no one consistent ask here. There’s no one thing Scalise needs to do. A lot of these members are beholden to a very conservative base that wants them to essentially do magic: to make a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president accept very conservative bills," says Sahil Kapur on the GOP lawmakers saying they won't back Steve Scalise for speaker. Oct. 12, 2023

