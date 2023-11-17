IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Repellant’: Elon Musk’s ‘shocking pronouncement of antisemitism’

All In

‘Repellant’: Elon Musk’s ‘shocking pronouncement of antisemitism’

“It is so shocking and repellent that Elon Musk—a man at the highest echelons of our society—would not just say something like that, but actually believe it,” says Chris Hayes on Musk praising an antisemetic conspiracy theory on his platform.Nov. 17, 2023

    ‘Repellant’: Elon Musk’s ‘shocking pronouncement of antisemitism’

