All In

‘Radical:’ The Supreme Court case that could upend U.S. elections

07:43

"I always counsel against assuming that any one court decision is going to dramatically change the landscape. But this case is different," says Marc Elias on the Supreme Court taking up a case on state legislatures' authority over elections.July 6, 2022

