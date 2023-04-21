‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

Mike Lindell was so confident in his “evidence” that China interfered with the 2020 presidential election, he offered five million dollars to anyone who could prove him wrong. Bob Zeidman, a computer forensics expert and Trump voter who took up that challenge and did indeed prove Lindell wrong, joins Chris Hayes. “I didn’t really know up until yesterday whether I was going to win. I knew that I should have won. I knew that I met the challenge – because that was easy – but whether I was going to be awarded the money by the arbitrators was a little up in the air,” Zeidman says of his experience.April 21, 2023