    'Prove Mike Wrong:' The five million dollar reality check

    The right-wing paranoia problem

  'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok's most popular lawmaker

  Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

  How the Republican freakout over '87,000 new IRS agents' turned out

  Hayes: Republicans ignore gun violence when fearmongering about crime

  Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

  Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell

  Rep. Adam Schiff: 'Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road'

  Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

  ProPublica: Clarence Thomas secretly sold properties to GOP donor Harlan Crow

  'Politically toxic': Hayes on the abortion trap the GOP sprung for themselves

  'Disaster upon disaster': Fox caught withholding key evidence in Dominion case

  Tucker Carlson interviews man he hates 'passionately'

  WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

  Gov. Inslee: States must get 'creative and aggressive' to protect abortion rights

  Not just Tennessee: How anti-democratic movements thrive in GOP statehouses

  Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

  Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

  Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement

All In

‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

Mike Lindell was so confident in his “evidence” that China interfered with the 2020 presidential election, he offered five million dollars to anyone who could prove him wrong. Bob Zeidman, a computer forensics expert and Trump voter who took up that challenge and did indeed prove Lindell wrong, joins Chris Hayes. “I didn’t really know up until yesterday whether I was going to win. I knew that I should have won. I knew that I met the challenge – because that was easy – but whether I was going to be awarded the money by the arbitrators was a little up in the air,” Zeidman says of his experience.April 21, 2023

Play All