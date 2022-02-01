'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid
08:28
Share this -
copied
Chris Hayes: For ratings, for fame, for cynical, monetary purposes, that network—overseen by CEO Suzanne Scott—has decided to fan the flames of vaccine resistance. And it's getting thousands of people killed. And when those people die, they are of course forgotten by Fox News.Feb. 1, 2022
Now Playing
'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid
08:28
UP NEXT
George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors ‘trifecta’ of criminal intent
08:41
Biden delivered fastest economic growth since Reagan. So why don't voters feel it?
03:33
New ‘real world evidence’ that GOP voter suppression is already working
07:56
'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors
04:35
Ron Johnson’s message to parents: You are on your own