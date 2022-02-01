IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors ‘trifecta’ of criminal intent

    08:41

  • Biden delivered fastest economic growth since Reagan. So why don't voters feel it?

    03:33

  • New ‘real world evidence’ that GOP voter suppression is already working

    07:56

  • 'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors

    04:35

  • Ron Johnson’s message to parents: You are on your own

    03:10

  • Vow to nominate Black woman to Court spurs ‘spiral of racist and sexist tirades’

    10:49

  • ‘Everything was connected’: Why fake Trump electors could face criminal scrutiny

    05:32

  • Levitz: ‘Fox News is literally killing its viewers’ with Covid lies

    07:11

  • Hannah-Jones: Book bans, anti-CRT laws ‘not the sign of a healthy democracy’

    08:20

  • ‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban

    04:42

  • Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work

    05:29

  • What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee

    07:04

  • ‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth

    08:04

  • Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension

    07:38

  • Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement

    10:32

  • ‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better

    08:46

  • Chris Hayes: Lawmakers must prioritize climate in the Build Back Better bill

    03:36

  • Luria: 'Concerning' that Trump doc to seize voting machines was among official records

    05:52

  • ‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump

    09:22

All In

'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid

08:28

Chris Hayes: For ratings, for fame, for cynical, monetary purposes, that network—overseen by CEO Suzanne Scott—has decided to fan the flames of vaccine resistance. And it's getting thousands of people killed. And when those people die, they are of course forgotten by Fox News.Feb. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors ‘trifecta’ of criminal intent

    08:41

  • Biden delivered fastest economic growth since Reagan. So why don't voters feel it?

    03:33

  • New ‘real world evidence’ that GOP voter suppression is already working

    07:56

  • 'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors

    04:35

  • Ron Johnson’s message to parents: You are on your own

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All