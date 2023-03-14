IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fox News lobs some softballs to DeSantis

    03:45

  • NYT: Texas judge tries to keep key abortion pill hearing quiet

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    'Preventable': Rep. Katie Porter calls for repeal of Trump-era bank deregulation

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Jean-Pierre: Freedom Caucus budget proposal is ‘gut punch to Americans'

    09:06

  • Hayes: The Tennessee Lt. Gov. Instagram scandal and the anti-LGBTQ GOP

    08:08

  • Inside the Trump-Murdoch ‘mutually beneficial, dysfunctional relationship’

    06:47

  • Rep. Allred: GOP reps on weaponization panel should ‘take the tinfoil hat off’

    07:00

  • Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

    04:26

  • Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story

    06:24

  • Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself

    07:26

  • She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

    07:49

  • New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’

    12:09

  • St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41

  • Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

    05:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on the Fox lawsuit revelations: 'This is a seminal moment'

    06:10

  • Parents dispute allegations against St. Louis transgender clinic

    04:21

  • D.C. mayor: Effort to overturn crime law is ‘indignity’

    04:02

  • Democrats debunk Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘whistleblower’ charade

    08:50

  • Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying

    05:25

  • Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’

    07:02

All In

'Preventable': Rep. Katie Porter calls for repeal of Trump-era bank deregulation

07:16

“This comes from a failure to appropriately regulate big banks,” says Rep. Katie Porter on the collapse of SVB and the need to repeal a 2018 banking deregulation law. “This is what happens when we have politicians cater to Wall Street instead of working families.”March 14, 2023

  • Fox News lobs some softballs to DeSantis

    03:45

  • NYT: Texas judge tries to keep key abortion pill hearing quiet

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    'Preventable': Rep. Katie Porter calls for repeal of Trump-era bank deregulation

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Jean-Pierre: Freedom Caucus budget proposal is ‘gut punch to Americans'

    09:06

  • Hayes: The Tennessee Lt. Gov. Instagram scandal and the anti-LGBTQ GOP

    08:08

  • Inside the Trump-Murdoch ‘mutually beneficial, dysfunctional relationship’

    06:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All