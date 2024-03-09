IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘On the right side’: Biden’s State of the Union showed his ‘greatest strengths’
March 9, 202408:09
  • Now Playing

    ‘On the right side’: Biden’s State of the Union showed his ‘greatest strengths’

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    'Absurdly overdramatic': Republicans react to Katie Britt’s SOTU response

    03:54

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52

  • Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

  • ‘Wake up, America’: Birth control, IVF in jeopardy under GOP, warns Porter

    07:58

  • Debunking the right-wing myth of the ‘migrant crime surge’

    03:24

  • Pelosi rips GOP anti-IVF bill: They 'need a lesson in the bird and the bees’

    05:53

  • 'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

    09:59

  • ‘This is B.S.’: Maddow shreds ‘cravenness’ of Supreme Court delaying Trump trial

    10:17

  • ‘The fix is in’: Coup trial delay reveals Supreme Court ‘in cahoots’ with Trump

    08:19

  • Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden

    03:29

  • Kornacki breaks down first Michigan primary results

    07:15

  • ‘Chaos and confusion’: Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP

    07:23

  • Trump NATO threat likely part of 'calculus' of Nalvany death, says Vindman

    06:18

  • Fox host says Black people will back Trump because ‘they love sneakers’

    06:31

  • 'Kryptonite issue': Republicans flail in the wake of the Alabama IVF ruling

    05:53

  • ‘Atrocious investment’: Trump RNC takeover ripped by ex-chairman

    05:49

  • 'Put the bill on the floor': Dem rep calls on GOP to stop blocking Ukraine aid

    07:09

All In

‘On the right side’: Biden’s State of the Union showed his ‘greatest strengths’

08:09

Chris Hayes says Biden’s State of the Union was “a display of what their greatest strengths are, their advantages. They are on the right side—on the policy specifics—of nearly every salient issue before voters.”March 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘On the right side’: Biden’s State of the Union showed his ‘greatest strengths’

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    'Absurdly overdramatic': Republicans react to Katie Britt’s SOTU response

    03:54

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52

  • Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All