IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Old-school bigoted’: Why Republicans seem to be regressing on LGBTQ issues

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • Biden authorizes release of one million barrels of oil from strategic reserve per day

    01:45

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’

    01:36

  • Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise

    13:19

  • Arizona governor signs legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote

    02:18

  • ‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices

    03:28

  • CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

    01:22

  • Biden administration weighs releasing one million barrels of oil a day from reserves

    02:51

  • Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

    01:13

  • 'Corrupt and dysfunctional': Mehdi presses senator on why Manchin chairs energy committee

    01:48

  • Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

    00:50

  • Rep. Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘orgies’ remark finally too much for GOP

    03:00

  • ‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says

    09:57

  • Is green energy the answer to Russian oil dependence?

    11:38

  • MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

    08:04

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures

    09:14

  • Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May

    02:45

  • McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'

    01:34

All In

‘Old-school bigoted’: Why Republicans seem to be regressing on LGBTQ issues

07:33

Chris Hayes and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern discuss the rise of homophobic, anti-trans sentiments on the right and anti-LGBT legislation: “Lately, the Republican Party seems emboldened to make all kinds of rank, old-school bigoted comments about LGBTQ people,” says Hayes. April 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Old-school bigoted’: Why Republicans seem to be regressing on LGBTQ issues

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • Biden authorizes release of one million barrels of oil from strategic reserve per day

    01:45

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’

    01:36

  • Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise

    13:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All