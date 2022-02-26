‘No war’: High profile Russians speak out against Ukraine invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Several high profile Russians are expressing their disapproval of the Ukraine invasion. “In Russia, this kind of speech isn’t merely controversial, it is criminal. You could go to jail or worse for these kinds of messages. And yet, the resistance continues,” says Alex Wagner.
