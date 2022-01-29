IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors

04:35

“We can see that this is a coordinated effort. There is no possible coincidence that each of these electors from the seven states could have had these nearly identical certificates that they sent to Washington. The dots are clearly connecting here,” says Rep. Elaine Luria. Jan. 29, 2022

